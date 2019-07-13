Columbus man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing girlfriend

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man is under arrest after allegedly shooting and killing his girlfriend and then calling 9-1-1 to report the incident.

According to Columbus Police, Marcos Solis, 32, called 9-1-1 Friday morning and said he had shot his girlfriend.

Columbus Police responded to find the woman, Deborah Saenz, 32, had been shot multiple times.

Saenz was taken to Grant Medical Center, where she later died.

Solis was arrested and taken to Columbus Police Headquarters. He has been charged with murder.

This is the 58th homicide in Columbus for 2019.

Anyone with any information in regards to this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).