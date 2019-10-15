Man arrested for assault at youth football game pleads not guilty

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A man charged with assault following a confrontation at a youth football game Sunday has pleaded not guilty.

Christopher Deason, 37, of Pataskala, was arraigned Monday on one charge of assault in connection with the incident, according to court documents.

Deason was released on his own recognizance. He is not to participate in any youth football coaching activities.

According to the Licking County Sheriff’s Office, a youth football game between the Licking Valley and Watkins Memorial School areas ended with a scuffle between players, all of whom were approximately 12 years old.

A referee who separated some of the players was “inappropriately confronted physically” by Deason, one of the Watkins coaches, to the extent Deason was arrested by sheriff’s deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.

The game, while being played at Licking Valley High School, was not an official school function, the sheriff’s office said.