Man arrested by Westerville Police after gas station robbery spree

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old Columbus man is in custody after police said he committed four gas station robberies in and around Westerville Sunday.

According to Westerville Police, Cyrus Jordan Frye is currently in Delaware County Jail on aggravated robbery charges.

Police said Frye allegedly attempted to rob the BP gas station on the 1900 block of Polaris Parkway at approximately 8:30 a.m.

Frye then allegedly robbed the BP station on the 400 block of West Main Street in Westerville at approximately 8:55 a.m. Police said Frye then allegedly robbed the Sunoco on the 100 block of South State Street in Westerville at approximately 9:10 a.m.

Westerville Police said while investigators were processing the scene at the three robbery sites, a fourth robbery happened at Turkey Hill on the 7400 block of OH-3 in Genoa Township at approximately 10:55 a.m.

Police were able to capture Frye after the fourth alleged robbery.

Officers said they recovered a firearm as well as various amounts of money.

