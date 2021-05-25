Man arrested at home of Ohio state rep pleads guilty in shooting death

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man arrested in an apartment on the property of an Ohio state representative has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Cameron Bowen, 25, was arrested in May of 2020 in an apartment above a detached garage at the Italian Village home of Ohio State Rep. Kristin Boggs. Bowen has pleaded guilty to shooting and killing Harry Williams, 29.

According to the guilty plea, Bowen will spend a minimum of three years in prison with the possibility of a maximum 10-year sentence. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter with a firearm specification.

According to Columbus Police, the shooting happened on May 29, 2020, on the 1770 block of Linden Place. Williams was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

According to court filings, the incident started as a domestic disturbance at the CVS Pharmacy at 3100 Cleveland Avenue. Williams and his live-in girlfriend were involved in a physical fight. The woman called DeJuan Bowen and Cameron Bowen for help.

The woman managed to get away and contacted the Bowens again and said she did not need their help. She told police the Bowens were armed with guns and she was afraid they would confront Williams.

Investigators said there was a confrontation about the earlier fight. A witness said shots were fired, but she did not see who did the shooting.

In addition to Cameron Bowen, police initially charged Dejuan Bowen, 25, as well. A grand jury declined to indict Dejuan Bowen.