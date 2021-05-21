Man arrested after two people shot near S. High Street bar

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have arrested a man accused of shooting two people near a bar on S. High Street.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, around 2:15 a.m., Friday, officers were called to Boscoes at 1224 S. High Street on the report of a shooting.

Police say one man was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his foot, and another man suffered a minor injury to his upper arm.

Later, police arrested Victor Lee Coles Jr., 24, in connection with the shooting and charged him with two counts of felonious assault.

Police continue to investigate.