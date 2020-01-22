Man arrested after stealing from Columbus Walmart while carrying a concealed handgun

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been charged with robbery after attempting to steal numerous items from a south Columbus Walmart while carrying a concealed handgun.

According to Columbus Police, Donald Douglas Schell, 28, of Columbus, was spotted by Walmart Loss Prevention personnel at a store on the 3500 block of South High Street stuffing items into his clothing on Jan. 20.

Police said after spending time in the store, Schell went to the Subway restaurant inside the Walmart and ordered a sandwich.

When Schell went to pay for his meal, he said he couldn’t find his money and began pulling out several of the stolen items as well as a tan and black handgun, according to police.

Schell found his money and allegedly began putting the items and his handgun back into his clothing.

Schell then left the store and was stopped by a loss prevention employee and told to return the items he had stashed on his person. Schell removed most of the stolen items and placed them into a shopping cart, police said.

According to police, Schell then crossed the parking lot and went into a Tim Horton’s nearby, where two Columbus Police officers followed him.

One of the officers was told Schell went into the men’s room. The officer followed Schell into the bathroom and allegedly saw Schell with his gun in one hand and its holster in the other.

Schell was taken into custody without incident. During a search of Schell, police allegedly recovered a baby monitor and a package of socks, both of which police said were stolen from Walmart.