Man arrested after southeast Columbus SWAT barricade

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is in custody after the Columbus Police SWAT team responded to a barricade situation in the southeast section of the city.

According to police, the situation started shortly before 6 p.m. Monday on the 6000 block of Barker Drive in Canal Winchester.

Police said it started as with a report of domestic violence. The victim fled to a nearby home and called police. A neighbor went over to try to calm the suspect down.

When officers responded, they said the suspect locked the door and refused to come outside. The neighbor was locked inside with the suspect, according to police.

Police said SWAT was called due to the suspect’s actions, intoxicated state and access to firearms.

The suspect was arrested on domestic violence and aggravated menacing charges. Police said five handguns were found inside the home.