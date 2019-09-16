Man arrested after semi-truck chase in Coshocton County

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is currently in jail after allegedly leading police on a three-county pursuit while driving a stolen semi-truck.

Stephen Howard Wolfe is currently in Coshocton County Justice Center pending the filing of charges.

According to Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office, it was notified at approximately 1:55 p.m. Monday by the Licking County Sheriff’s Office of a pursuit started in Wyandot County and which was heading into Coshocton County.

The pursuit involved a semi-truck without a trailer that was traveling at a high rate of speed east on Route 16 near Route 586.

Coshocton County deputies were sent to the county line, where they deployed stop sticks at several locations, which caused the truck’s tires to blow out.

Police said the driver kept on going, even without front tires, eventually entering Coshocton. The pursuit ended on Pleasant Valley Drive near Pareson Avenue, at which point Wolfe allegedly fled on foot.

The sheriff’s office said it initiated a Code Red alert, which warned people in the area of the situation and placed local schools on lockdown.

Wolfe was located at a home on Evergreen Park Drive and taken into custody without incident about an hour after the initial call.