Man arrested after high speed chase in Worthington

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man is under arrest Tuesday after police said he led them on a high-speed chase in a stolen car.

Joseph Sowards, 18, has been charged with failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer but could face further charges as a result of the chase.

According to Worthington Police, an officer attempted to pull over Sowards, who was driving a white Hyundai XG350, a vehicle that matched the description of a car stolen from Columbus, at about 2:50 p.m Tuesday.

Sowards did not stop, police said, running a stop sign at Caren Avenue and Bowerman Street West in the process.

The officer said he followed after Sowards, who drove into oncoming traffic several times and ran multiple traffic signals. Police said Sowards was driving well over the speed limit; he allegedly later told police he was going 75 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone on West Wilson Bridge.

Police stopped the pursuit due to the high volume of traffic on Sawmill Road and Route 270.

According to police, Sowards drove over a raised median into oncoming traffic and then back into the flow of traffic along Sawmill Road. Sowards then got on Route 270 and sped off.

Sowards allegedly later told police he was driving 100 miles per hour along 270 east.

A Columbus Police helicopter followed Sowards to East 22nd Avenue and Hamilton Avenue, where Sowards ditched the vehicle, police said.

Sowards was arrested on East 20th Avenue.

He is scheduled to be in court for a formal arraignment Wednesday.