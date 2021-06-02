Man arrested after fatal shooting in north Columbus last month

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police said a 20-year-old Columbus man is under arrest following a fatal shooting last month in north Columbus.

John Drummond was arrested Wednesday and charged with the murder of Elliott W. Raspberry, 51.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to the 4200 block of Dresden Street at approximately 3:27 p.m. Saturday, May 15, where they found Raspberry suffering from a gunshot wound.

Raspberry was taken to Riverside Hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead at 10 p.m. that night.