Man arrested after argument leads to a death in north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man is charged with murder after police said an argument leads to another man’s death.

Marvin Darity, 56, of Mediterranean Avenue, is charged with murder after he allegedly punched Louis Rucker, 64, causing Rucker to fall and become unresponsive during an argument Thursday night.

According to Columbus Police, Darity, Rucker, and a number of others were drinking along Mediterranean Avenue at approximately 10:15 p.m.

After Rucker was knocked down, a witness called 911, police said.

Officers arrived and found Rucker laying on the ground unresponsive. He was pronounced deceased at 10:23 p.m.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4730.

This is the 61st homicide in Columbus for 2020.