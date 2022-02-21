JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a 21-year-old man who they say kidnapped his 3-month-old overnight Monday.

The police wrote on a Facebook post that the suspect, Ryan Harmon, was captured by Jackson County deputies in Scioto Township Monday morning.

Jackson police was alerted by London police in Madison County that Harmon had taken his 3-month-old at around 12:49 a.m.

London police reported that Harmon and the infant’s mother were in a vehicle and gotten into a fight.

Harmon then kicked the female out of the vehicle and drove off, threatening suicide if law enforcement approached, according to the London police department.

At approximately 1:20 a.m., Harmon’s vehicle entered Scioto Township where a Jackson County deputy took him into custody.

Police reported the infant received a routine check-up at Holzer Medical Center-Jackson and was returned to his mother.

Harmon is charged with felony-level abduction and will be extradited to Madison County.