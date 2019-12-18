Man arraigned on murder charge for death of Columbus woman

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) – Prosecutors say the disappearance and death of a Columbus woman was a calculated crime.

Wednesday, Justin Eastman was arraigned on an aggravated murder charge in Delaware County in connection to the death of Donna Harris.

Harris’ body went missing in late November and a friend discovered her body in a rural area of the county several days later. The following day, Eastman was arrested in Kansas and extradited back to Ohio.

During Eastman’s first court appearance, Prosecutor Mark Sleeper said, “The evidence we have indicates that this wasn’t a momentary decision, but that he had planned it out and thought about it in advance.”

Investigators say surveillance video shows Harris and Eastman together in the days leading up to her death. After she was reported missing, records show the suspect sold her cell phone and used one of her credit cards out of town.

According to court documents, Eastman discussed his plans with his girlfriend Ashley Quick.

She told police he was going to pretend to take Harris fishing in Delaware, but would instead rob her and leave her there. Quick said Eastman joked that if Harris did not give him the money, he would “snap her neck.”

An affidavit also details an exchange between Quick and Eastman on Facebook messenger during the alleged robbery and homicide. In one message, Eastman told Quick to encourage him and tell him how much she loved him.

Quick responded that, “As much as this needs done, I can’t encourage it, what does that make me?”

Eastman state, “Tell me now, I’m about to turn the phone off until I’m done. Yes or no?”

Quick then said, “Do it, I love you , be careful.”

Quick is charged with robbery in connection to the case.

Since Eastman was taken into custody, prosecutors say he’s been threatening and uncooperative.

“We’re very concerned about the ongoing threats and things he’s made to law enforcement… and indicated that he was going to put himself in a situation in which they would have to kill him.” Sleeper said.

Following Sleeper’s recommendation, the judge set Eastman’s bond at $5 million Wednesday. Sleeper says he’s unsure if the case will be eligible for the death penalty, but plans to discuss the option as the investigation continues.