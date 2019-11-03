Man allegedly shot in chest while sleeping in West Columbus park

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 36-year-old man is in stable condition after he was allegedly shot in the chest on Saturday while asleep in a park on the west side of Columbus.

Jordon Jennings arrived at Grady Memorial Hospital in Delaware at about 3 p.m. suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and told Delaware Detectives he was shot in the chest at a park on the west side of Columbus, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The name of the park where Jennings alleges the shooting occurred is not included in the police report.

Jennings was later transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The circumstances of the shooting and the incident are still under investigation, a police report said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Felony Assault Unit at (614) 645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).