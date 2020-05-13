Police make arrest in string of Victorian Village car break-ins

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police arrested a man suspected of breaking into 10 cars in the Victorian Village area, early Tuesday morning.

Columbus Police say a witness called to report a man who’s breaking into vehicles on Perry Street, and later a nearby officer responded to the scene at 2:59 a.m.

When the officer arrived, they found 50-year-old John Mullins reaching into a car and detained him until more help arrived, according to reports.

Police say they located 10 cars that were broken into on it’s passenger-sides and found a bag in the bushes with the stolen items.

According to authorities, they were able to contact several victims and left incident numbers on the remaining cars.

Columbus Police state Mullins was arrested and charged with obstructing official business, resisting arrest and possession of criminal tools among other charges.

Police reports indicate Mullins was released on a summons and that more charges are expected to come.