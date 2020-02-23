Man airlifted to Grant Medical Center after crash

by: NBC4 staff

McArthur, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was airlifted to Grant Medical Center due to crash-related injuries.

Jackson Patrol Post say they’re investigating a crash that occurred on U.S. 50 near post 14.

The police state Christopher M. Zimmerman, 47, traveled off the roadway over a small embankment and hit a tree.

Officers believe alcohol was involved.

Zimmerman was transported to Adena Medical Center and airlifted to Grant Medical Center with incapacitating injuries according to medics.

Police say the crash is still being investigated.

