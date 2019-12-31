Man accused of stealing medical equipment from porch in Grove City

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say a Columbus man stole a valuable medical device along with several other packages from porches in Grove City.

According to Grove City Police, on December 13, 2019, the department received multiple calls about a suspicious vehicle in different neighborhoods of the city. Callers reported the vehicle was involved in package thefts from porches.

In one case, a package containing $14,755 worth of medical equipment was taken from a porch.

Police located the suspect and vehicle with the help of doorbell cameras. A search of the vehicle revealed the stolen medical equipment in the trunk.

On December 27, police arrested 20-year-old William Vasquez and charged him with felony theft. Police say he admitted to stealing as many as five packages that day.

The medical equipment was returned to its owner.

Two days after the alleged thefts, Vasquez was involved in a traffic stop with Columbus police.

According to court documents, the car in that case was being driven by a 14-year-old boy. Police said Vasquez, a passenger in the vehicle, admitted to drinking alcohol.

An open bottle of Reposado 1800 tequila was found in the car.

“Officer Metz asked Mr. Vasquez how old one had to be in order to have a driver’s license, to which he stated eighteen years old. Officer Metz corrected Mr. Vasquez, however pointed out the fact that even by his own admission, he would not have thought (the 14-year-old) had a valid driver’s license,” the officer wrote in a court document. “Mr. Vasquez then stated he believed (the 14-year-old) had his permit and that he as licensed driver was with him, so in his opinion everything was legal given the situation.”

In that case. Vasquez was charged with underage possession and wrongful entrustment.