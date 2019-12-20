Man accused of robbing Marion pharmacies in 2017

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say a man has been arrested, more than two years after the robbery of two Marion pharmacies.

According to Marion police, the first robbery happened November 29, 2017 at the CVS at 535 Delaware Avenue.

Police said several armed men entered the building and stone prescription medication.

The second robbery happened on December 12 of the same year at Marion Prescription at 544 E. Center Street.

This week, a Marion County grand jury indicted Dwan Pinn of Indianapolis, Indiana for aggravated robbery, kidnapping and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. He was arrested Friday in Indianapolis.

