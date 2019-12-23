Man accused of robbing, killing father to appear in court

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man accused of robbing and killing his father in June is expected in court Monday morning.

According to Columbus police, 48-year-old Brian Martin was arrested Friday, accused of killing 85-year-old Lee Martin earlier this year.

Investigators say on June 29, 2019, Lee Martin was found inside his home on Martin Avenue, bloodied and confused. He was taken to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries.

He was admitted in critical life-threatening condition. He died on July 5. The Franklin County Coroner ruled his death a homicide.

According to court documents, DNA evidence linked Brian Martin to the crime. Investigators said Brian Martin took $300 from his father at the time of the attack.

Friday, Martin was arrested after police say he robbed a Franklinton Tim Hortons restaurant at knifepoint.

Martin was supposed to appear in court Saturday morning, but his appearance was delayed until Monday morning.