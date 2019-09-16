Man accused of ramming medical center with truck held on $5M bail

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The man accused of ramming his truck into a medical center Friday, killing one person and injuring another, is being held on a $5 million bond.

Raymond Leiendecker, 45, of Baltimore, OH, is charged with aggravated murder.

Raymond Leiendecker

Investigators with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office believe Leiendecker intentionally drove his pick-up truck into the Diley Ridge Medical Center at approximately 10 a.m. Friday.

Scott Davis, 61, an employee at the medical center, died during the crash.

A second victim, Cindy L. Fritz, 58, of Carroll, was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital following the crash for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Leindecker will be in court again next week.