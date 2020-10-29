Man accused of killing wife, two children in arson is acquitted

by: The Associated Press

Peter Romans

LONDON, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of killing his wife and two children in an arson at their home in 2008 has been acquitted of all charges by a three-judge panel that heard the case.

Peter Romans faced aggravated murder, murder and aggravated arson charges. The 60-year-old London man opted to have a three-judge panel hear his case, rather than a jury, and he could have faced the death penalty if convicted.

Prosecutors maintained Romans set the fire that killed his wife, their 12-year-old son and 16-year-old daughter.

Romans’ lawyers said the fire was caused by a faulty part on his 2001 Ford Expedition SUV. The part was under recall at the time.

