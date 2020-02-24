Man accused of killing two-month-old daughter due in court Monday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man charged in the death of his two-month-old daughter is due in court Monday.

Javion Bawlen faces charges of murder, involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, and felonious assault in the death of Janylan Bawlin.

According to police, homicide detectives were notified of a baby’s death at Doctor’s West Hospital. An autopsy revealed the death of Janylan Bawlen was caused by another person.

Police said that detectives interviews the parents and the father admitted involvement in the child’s death.

Javion Bawlen was arrested by SWAT officers in December after a Franklin County grand jury indicted him.

Javion Bawlen’s hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m.