Man accused of killing postal workers found not guilty by reason of insanity

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — A man accused of killing two people at a Dublin post office has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. district court in Columbus, 24-year-old Deshaune Stewart was accused of fatally shooting his supervisor at a post office in the Dublin area and then killing a postmaster outside her apartment in December, 2017.

Authorities say Stewart was naked during both attacks.

A magistrate found Stewart not guilty by reason of insanity, according to defense attorney Diane Menashe. He remains in custody while it is determine how long he will be committed to a mental facility.

Authorities say he first killed Lance Dempsey at a post office in Dublin. Nearly three hours later, police found Postmaster Ginger Ballard dead between vehicles with blunt-force trauma to her head.

