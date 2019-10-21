Man accused of killing philanthropist wife remains in jail after hearing

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The man accused of killing of beating his wife to death earlier this month with a wooden side table remains in jail Monday night after a court hearing.

Henry C. Evans is accused of killing his wife, Dorothy Cage-Evans, 85, who was found dead inside their northeast Columbus residence on Oct. 7 after officers were called to the 2300 block of Sunbury Road to check on a possible homicide. 

A police report said Evans called his stepdaughter and told her he had killed her mother with a wooden table.  

Evans passed on the opportunity to post bond during Monday’s hearing.

Cage-Evans and Evans were both philanthropists in the central Ohio area. They helped start Greater Columbus Community Helping Hands, as well as a scholarship fund, both of which help students across the area. 

Two years ago, Cage-Evans presented Judge Kimberly Cocroft with an award for community service. 

Cage-Evans was also involved with the Harmony Project. 

Evans’ next court date has yet to be decided.

