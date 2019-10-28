Man accused of killing philanthropist wife ordered to undergo incompetency evaluation

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The man accused of killing his philanthropist wife with a wooden end table has been ordered by the court to undergo an incompetency evaluation.

Henry C. Evans is accused of killing his wife, Dorothy Cage-Evans, 85, who was found dead inside their northeast Columbus residence on Oct. 7 after officers were called to the 2300 block of Sunbury Road to check on a possible homicide.

According to court documents, a psychiatrist has 30 days from Monday to file a written report of the court determining if Evans is capable of understanding the “nature and objective of the proceedings.”

Evans has been indicted on two charges of murder.

Last week, he declined to post a $1 million bond and remains in jail.

Cage-Evans and Evans were both philanthropists in the central Ohio area. They helped start Greater Columbus Community Helping Hands, as well as a scholarship fund, both of which help students across the area.