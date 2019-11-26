Man accused of killing Columbus woman arrested in Kansas

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man wanted as a person of interest in the case of a missing Columbus woman has been captured.

Justin Eastman, 34, of Columbus, has been charged with the killing of Donna Harris.

According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Eastman was taken into custody by Kansas State Highway Patrol troopers at approximately 6 p.m. Monday.

Donna J Harris

Eastman was arrested without incident and is now being held in the Douglas County Jail in Lawrence, Ka.

Eastman has been charged with aggravated murder, with police saying additional charges will be filed.

In addition, Ashley Quick, 32, of Columbus, was arrested at her Columbus home by detectives with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus Police.

Quick has been charged with complicity to robbery with more charges possible.

Information from police did not state what Quick’s connection to the Harris case was.

Donna Harris was initially reported missing on Wednesday, Nov. 20, from her Columbus home.

On Friday, Columbus Police issued a number of alerts via social media asking people to keep an eye out for Eastman, saying it was likely he was connected with Harris’ disappearance.

On Sunday, Harris’ body was discovered in a rural area in Delaware County.

“We are grateful to have these two dangerous individuals behind bars tonight,” said Delaware County Sheriff Russell Martin. “This begins the process for justice, and while our investigation continues, we are pleased to be to share this news with the family and friends of Donna Harris.”

In addition to Columbus Police and the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Grove City Police, U.S. Marshals, Kansas State Highway Patrol, Ohio Department of Public Safety, and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted in the investigation and arrest.

According to the sheriff’s office, the case remains under investigation and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.