Man accused of killing Brittany McDowell makes first court appearance

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) — A man facing charges in Brittany McDowell’s death was in a Delaware County courtroom, Wednesday.

John Bartholomew, 24, was taken into custody Tuesday around noon. He is accused of killing McDowell and burying her in a shallow grave at Alum Creek State Park.

Her body was found July 4.

Wednesday, Bartholomew made his first court appearance on a projector screen in Delaware Municipal Court.

He was read his charges which include murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Because of the felony charges, he did not give a plea.

Bartholomew’s father and other family members were at the hearing.

Bartholomew’s father told NBC4 in an interview off camera, “He’s a good guy with a good heart. He fell away from friends and went off 45-degree angle and got involved in things we don’t do. He was hard headed enough to pursue this and this got out of control.”

He tells NBC4, Bartholomew was fairly quiet and addicted to video games. He was finishing up two years at Columbus State Community college to be a Physician’s Assistant.

Bartholomew called his father Tuesday after his arrest and told him, “He’s humbled.”

He said he is sorry. “He loves them and feels bad he put them in this situation.”

His father tells us he will love and support him.

Bartholomew faces up to 15 years to life in prison for the murder charge.

His next court appearance is July 17 at 4pm, and his bond is set at $1.5 million.