Man accused of killing 36-year-old who died after suffering multiple head injuries in Linden

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 41-year-old man is facing murder charges in connection to the death of a man who suffered from multiple head injuries earlies this year in the Linden area.

Raymond L. Barton was charged on Friday with murder for causing the death of Damere D. Davis, 36, who died July 31, months after he was found suffering from head injuries at 1464 Cordell.

Davis’ death was ruled a homicide Oct. 11.

Barton has been arrested and is currently in the Franklin County Jail.

The investigation into Davis’ death continues.

This is the 90th homicide in Columbus.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS.