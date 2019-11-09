Buckeye Banner

Congratulations Buckeye!

Man accused of killing 36-year-old who died after suffering multiple head injuries in Linden

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 41-year-old man is facing murder charges in connection to the death of a man who suffered from multiple head injuries earlies this year in the Linden area.

Raymond L. Barton was charged on Friday with murder for causing the death of Damere D. Davis, 36, who died July 31, months after he was found suffering from head injuries at 1464 Cordell.

Davis’ death was ruled a homicide Oct. 11.

Barton has been arrested and is currently in the Franklin County Jail.
The investigation into Davis’ death continues.

This is the 90th homicide in Columbus.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools