Man accused of impersonating police officer to direct traffic in Whitehall

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) – A former Pickaway County corrections deputy is facing felony charges, accused of impersonating a police officer in order to direct traffic in Whitehall.

Casey Donavan Williams, 26, of Ashville, was arrested April 8 and has been charged with impersonating a peace officer or private policeman, a third-degree felony, and improper handling of a gun in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

According to police records, Whitehall officers were dispatched to the area of Collingwood Avenue and East Broad Street for a call regarding a man impersonating a police officer.

When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as Williams, asleep in a black and white Crown Victoria with red and blue lights on it. According to police, the vehicle appeared to be part of a traffic detail while AEP employees worked on nearby power lines.

While speaking with AEP workers, Williams drove up and spoke with the two Whitehall officers, according to police records, telling the officers he was an off-duty officer working a special duty detail for Watchmen, based in Cleveland. Williams allegedly said he works for the Glenmont Police department and was trying to make extra money.

The officers left the scene, but returned later after another officer was told there was no special duty assigned to the location. The third officer said Williams claimed to work for the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office.

The following exchange was recorded on body camera:

Whitehall officer: Are you full time over in Pickaway?

Williams: I live in Pickaway, so… I left the sheriff’s office there, I’m going to, I was full time there. I left full time as a jail dep.

Whitehall officer: So you’re not even a police officer?

Williams: Currently, well, I’m starting a new commission with a village up in Richland County.

Whitehall officer: What I’m saying is you’re not even a police officer. You are currently not a full time or part time police officer anywhere.

Williams: Reserve.

Whitehall officer: Where are you a reserve officer at?

Williams: Give me a second, I’ll give you the name of the village. It got hooked up through the company I’m here working with.

According to police, Williams was wearing a silver Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office badge on a chain around his neck, a yellow traffic vest with “police” on it, and a full-duty belt with gear and a firearm. After being examined by the officer, the badge turned out to be fake, police documents state.

Officers contacted both the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office and the Village of Glenmont Police Department, both of which stated Williams was not currently employed with their departments.

In the vehicle, officers allegedly found a loaded AR-15-style rifle, a ballistic tactical vest, and a Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office coat. On the duty belt, officers allegedly found a loaded handgun with 15 rounds, a taser, two pairs of handcuffs, a flashlight, and pepper spray.

While being placed under arrest, Casey allegedly asked officers to give him a break.

Steve Kinas, owner of Cleveland Watchmen, told NBC4 that Williams does not work for his company and has never worked for his company. Kinas said he personally makes contact with the departments that employ any officer he uses for private security.

According to Kinas, the job in Whitehall was scheduled through another company, but he has no record of anyone being given the assignment. He says it is unusual for Cleveland Watchmen to handle jobs outside of Cuyahoga County.

After processing, Casey was taken to Franklin County Correctional Facility. He was released on his own recognizance after a court appearance.