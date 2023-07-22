CINCINNATI (WCMH) — A Philadelphia man is wanted after allegedly hitting an Ohio Department of Natural Resources officer with his car while being investigated for illegally selling turtles in Cincinnati Friday evening.

An ODNR spokesperson confirmed to NBC4 that two Division of Wildlife officers were investigating the alleged illegal sale of red-eared slider turtles in downtown Cincinnati.

Red-eared slider turtles are frequently the species sold as pets with ODNR stating it is illegal to release pets into the wild. The Division of Wildlife has confiscated 102 turtles, ODNR said.

While suspects were being questioned by officers, they got into their vehicle to drive away, hitting one of the wildlife officers in a hit-and-run crash. ODNR states the officer is recovering after being released from a local hospital.

According to ODNR, an arrest warrant has been issued for 37-year-old Alonzo Oliver-Tucker from Philadelphia. He has been charged with felony assault, falsification, and failure to comply with a lawful order.

The investigation is ongoing.