Man accused of hitting cyclist charged with aggravated vehicular homicide

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man accused of fatally striking a cyclist and leaving the scene is now facing vehicular homicide charges.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, DaShawn Finroy, 25, of Columbus, was driving a 2013 Dodge Charger along U.S. 40 near Wilson Road on September 27, 2019. That is when the sheriff’s office says Finroy’s car hit the back of a bicycle ridden by Peter Brown Jr., 66, of Columbus.

“This man had alcohol in his system when he struck a man riding a bicycle with reflectors and activated head and tail lights from the rear, failed to stop, continued driving and eventually drove on the wrong side of the road where he struck a Jeep Liberty driven by a woman, pushing the Jeep into a GMC Envoy being driven by another woman,” said Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien.

Finroy was indicted on one count of F-1 aggravated vehicular homicide, one count of F-2 aggravated vehicular homicide, one F-3 count of failure to stop after an accident, two misdemeanor counts of failure to stop after an accident, and two counts of OVI.

“The indictment alleges in the OVI count that the defendant’s blood alcohol level content was .241 at the time of the crashes,” O’Brien stated

According to the sheriff’s office, Finroy fled the scene following the crash. He allegedly struck two other vehicles at Wilson Road and Freemont Street as he drove off.

Sheriff’s deputies found Finroy a short time later at Westway Drive and Josephine Avenue and he was arrested after a short foot chase.

Finroy will appear in court at 1:30 p.m. on November 20.