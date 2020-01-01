Man accused of drinking, firing gun in the air from Grove City apartment

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A Madison County man was arrested shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day, accused of firing more than a dozen shots in the air after drinking alcohol.

According to court documents, around 12:08 a.m., a Grove City police officer observed David K. Morgan discharge approximately 15 rounds from a handgun while standing in the doorway of his girlfriend’s apartment on the 3000 block of Addison Drive.

Police said Morgan admitted to firing the shots and drinking between 2.5 and 3 beers before doing so.

Morgan was arrested and charged with using weapons while intoxicated and discharging firearms near a prohibited premises. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Police in Columbus say they are still tallying the number of gunfire reports from overnight. In video recorded by NBC4 in the Linden neighborhood, you can hear dozens of shots being fired as people celebrated the new year.