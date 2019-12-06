Man accused of crashing truck into Diley Ridge ER indicted on second murder charge

Breaking News
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — The man accused of intentionally crashing into the Diley Ridge Medical Center has now been indicted on a second murder charge.  

Police said Raymond Leiendecker crashed into the building Sept. 13 in Fairfield County. 

Scott Davis, 61, of Canal Winchester, died as a result of the crash, officials said. A second victim, Cindy L. Fritz, 58, of Carroll, was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. 

Fritz died days later

Leiendecker was originally indicted in October on one count of aggravated murder, one count of murder and one count of vandalism in connection to Davis’ death. But he was indicted Thursday on a second charge of aggravated murder, and murder in connection to Fritz’s death. 

Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office officials have said it appears Leiendecker intentionally hit the building. 

