Man accused of crashing truck into Diley Ridge ER indicted on murder charges

CANAL WINCHESTER, OH (WCMH) — A 45-year-old man was indicted on multiple charges including aggravated murder on Thursday after he allegedly crashed a pickup truck into the Diley Ridge Medical Center, killing a hospital employee.

Police said Raymond Leiendecker crashed into the building Sept. 13 in Fairfield County.

Leiendecker was indicted on one count of aggravated murder, one count of murder and one count of vandalism.

Video from the scene shows the pickup truck crashed through the emergency room doors. Deputies said the truck was completely inside the hospital.

Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office officials have said it appears Leiendecker intentionally hit the building.

Scott Davis, 61, of Canal Winchester, died as a result of the crash, officials said. A second victim, Cindy L. Fritz, 58, of Carroll, was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Fritz died days later.

Deputies have said they are awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause of her death.

Leiendecker, who was among those injured in the crash, was treated at an area hospital after the crash.