Man accused of bringing gun to Red, White and Boom has day in court

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus man arrested after allegedly bringing a gun to this year’s Red, White and Boom event appeared in court Monday.

According to court records, William L. Smith Jr., 18, was arraigned on one count of carrying a concealed weapon, one count of obstructing official business (with an added firearm specification), and one count of possessing a weapon under disability.

A Franklin County Court of Common Pleas judge set his bond at $25,000 surety, $5,000 recognizance.

According to court documents, police were notified on July 4 that Smith was allegedly posting videos to social media that showed how he could conceal a weapon in the bandages on his body.

Smith also allegedly threatened to shoot his enemies at the event, according to police.

Smith was arrested during the event on the Broad Street bridge.

Police said he was carrying a stolen pistol in the bandages he was wearing.

Court records show Smith is forbidden from carrying a weapon due to a prior conviction.

His next court date has not been scheduled.