Man accused of breaking into Clinton Township police cruisers, stealing guns

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is accused of breaking into two Clinton Township police cruisers and stealing two guns.

According to court records, 23-year-old Malik Miller was arrested Friday and charged with theft.

Court documents say fingerprints left on screwdriver handle left behind by the suspect led to the identification of Miller.

According to Police Chief Michael Jones, a shotgun was stolen out of one of the cruisers and an AR-15 was stolen out of the other in August.

Miller is charged with a felony count of theft and is scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.