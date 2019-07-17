Man accused of killing girlfriend’s brother indicted on murder charge

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend’s brother during an argument has been indicted for murder.

It happened July 8 at the Post Oak Station apartments on the 3500 block of O’Donnell Court. 29-year-old James L. Bishop’s body was found by his cousin.

Bishop was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The resident told police that the victim, along with his sister, and the sister’s boyfriend Savon Frost had been staying with her at her residence for the past several days and that prior to her going to bed, the victim, his sister, and the sister’s boyfriend were all arguing with each other,” said Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien.

After the shooting, O’Brien said Frost went to his brother’s house, changed his clothes and discarded his dirty clothes on a COTA bus.

Frost was indicted on charges of murder and tampering with evidence. He is already being held on a $1 million bond.

He will appear in court Friday at 1:30 p.m.