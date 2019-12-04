Man accused in Loeffler Avenue killing sentenced to 35 years in prison

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 26-year-old Columbus man will spend the next three-plus decades in prison after pleading guilty to a February shooting that left one woman dead.

Nathan Cortez Jenkins was sentenced Tuesday to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter, aggravated robbery, tampering with evidence (all with a firearm specification), having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence, and aggravated menacing.

According to police, Chasmine Richardson was found lying in the road on Loeffler Avenue, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, on Feb. 12 of this year. She was taken to Grant Medical Center, where she died four days later due to her injuries.

A preliminary investigation into the incident showed Jenkins and Richardson knew each other and that the shooting was the result of a failed robbery attempt.