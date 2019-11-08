Buckeye Banner

Man accused in I-270 road rage incident pleads not guilty

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man accused of trying to run a vehicle off of I-270 in September in an alleged road rage incident pled not guilty Friday.

Jason Skinner is charged with two counts of criminal damaging or endangering for his alleged role in the incident. Both are counts of first-degree misdemeanors.

Randy Spivey, the victim in the alleged incident, said he was merging onto I-270 from U.S. 23 on the city’s south side when he saw another driver quickly approaching.

Spivey said the other driver hit the side of his vehicle, near Georgesville Road, and continued westbound. On the ramp from I-270 to I-70, Spivey also told police that the other driver put his car in reverse and struck his van a second time.

Skinner has been released on his own recognizance and must stay away from the victim as part of his release.

