Man, 91, with dementia reported missing in Logan County has been found

UPDATE: Bernard N. Bates has been found and is returning to his family.

WEST MANFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — The Logan County Sheriff’s Office has reported a 91-year-old man missing from West Mansfield.

Bernard N. Bates, who suffers from dementia and has a heart condition, was reported missing from his home on CR 142 at approximately 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Bernard was last wearing a tan hat, an OSU red sweatshirt, tan jacket, khaki pants, and glasses.

According to his family, Bernard frequents the West Manfield and East Liberty areas.

Bernard is believed to be driving a 2013 tan Chrysler Town and Country van with Ohio registration BIB3538 with a full tank of gas in an unknown direction.

If you know anything about his whereabouts, contact the sheriff’s office at 937-592-5731.