1  of  16
Closings and Delays
Broad Street Presbyterian Church Chillicothe City Schools Dublin Community Church First United Methodist Church of London Genoa Baptist Church Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church Grove City United Methodist Church Madison Plains Local Mountview Christian Church New Hope Church - Powell Northwest Presbyterian Church Peace Lutheran Peace UMC Pickerington Nazarene Reynoldsburg Nazarene Tri-Village Christian Church

Man, 91, with dementia reported missing in Logan County has been found

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: Bernard N. Bates has been found and is returning to his family.

WEST MANFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — The Logan County Sheriff’s Office has reported a 91-year-old man missing from West Mansfield.

Bernard N. Bates, who suffers from dementia and has a heart condition, was reported missing from his home on CR 142 at approximately 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Bernard was last wearing a tan hat, an OSU red sweatshirt, tan jacket, khaki pants, and glasses.

According to his family, Bernard frequents the West Manfield and East Liberty areas.

Bernard is believed to be driving a 2013 tan Chrysler Town and Country van with Ohio registration BIB3538 with a full tank of gas in an unknown direction.

If you know anything about his whereabouts, contact the sheriff’s office at 937-592-5731.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools