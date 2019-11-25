Man, 80, with dementia, heart condition, reported missing from Logan

LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an 80-year-old man with dementia who may be on his way to Columbus.

On Sunday at approximately 8:30 p.m., Daniel T. Maze was reported missing by members of his family.

Daniel is described as a white man about 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds. In addition to dementia, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office said he has a heart condition.

Daniel may be driving a white 2010 Buick Lacrosse with Ohio plates GBQ7342.

He was last seen at his home outside of Logan Sunday night.

The sheriff’s office said Daniel may be trying to get to Grant Medical Center, where his wife is a patient. According to the family, he is not familiar with the Columbus area.

If anyone has any information, please call 911 or the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office radio room at 740-385-2131.