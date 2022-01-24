COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 73-year-old man who was reported missing Monday.

Murel Parks Sr. was last seen Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were sent to Parks’ home to conduct a wellness check, but when they arrived, Parks was not there.

Parks’ car was found on North 6th Street, but after searching the area, deputies could not find Parks.

Parks is 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has red or auburn shoulder-length hair and he may be wearing a brown Carhart jacket.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 740-622-2411.

Murel Parks Sr.