Man, 73, dead after one-car crash in West Jefferson

WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio (WCMH) — A 73-year-old West Jefferson man was killed in a one-vehicle crash along State Route 142 Monday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Police (OSHP), Kenneth A. Pfeil, Jr. was driving a 2014 Honda Accord west on SR-142 at approximately 2 p.m. when the vehicle drove off the right side of the road, hitting a utility pole and a tree.

Pfeil was pronounced dead at the scene.

OSHP said Pfeil was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, adding drug impairment is suspected in the crash.

OSHP was assisted at the scene by the Madison County Coroner’s Office, Central Township Joint Fire, Madison County EMS, London City Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and Flynn’s Towing.

The crash is still under investigation.

