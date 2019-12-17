1  of  3
Closings, Delays & Snow Emergencies
Guernsey County Pickaway County Vinton Co. Local Schools

Man, 65, reported missing from Columbus hospital

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 65-year-old man has been reported missing from north Columbus.

According to Columbus Police, Jerry Woodruff Jr. is a white man with grey hair including a full beard and brown eyes. He is approximately 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds.

Jerry was last seen at Riverside Hospital in north Columbus at approximately 4 p.m. Monday.

Jerry was last seen wearing a grey and white plaid flannel jacket, a red OSU hooded sweatshirt, a Cleveland Browns baseball cap, and glasses.

Anyone with any information on his location is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4624 or 614-645-4545.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools