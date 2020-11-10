Man, 64, injured following crash in Marion County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARION COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A 64-year-old man was injured after police said the motorcycle he was driving was struck by a pick-up truck Monday afternoon.

According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, the two-vehicle crash happened at approximately 4:10 p.m. near the intersection of SR 4 and SR 294.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived, they discovered Dean W. Struckman, 64, of Marion, was traveling south on SR 4 on his Harley Davidson motorcycle. The sheriff’s office said the motorcycle was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by William E. Creswell, 74, of Mt. Gilead.

Stuckman was flown to Grant Medical Center. His status is not known.

Cresswell was issued a citation for failure to yield at an intersection.

There is no evidence alcohol or drugs played a part in the accident.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools