Man, 64, injured following crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A 64-year-old man was injured after police said the motorcycle he was driving was struck by a pick-up truck Monday afternoon.

According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, the two-vehicle crash happened at approximately 4:10 p.m. near the intersection of SR 4 and SR 294.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived, they discovered Dean W. Struckman, 64, of Marion, was traveling south on SR 4 on his Harley Davidson motorcycle. The sheriff’s office said the motorcycle was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by William E. Creswell, 74, of Mt. Gilead.

Stuckman was flown to Grant Medical Center. His status is not known.

Cresswell was issued a citation for failure to yield at an intersection.

There is no evidence alcohol or drugs played a part in the accident.

The crash remains under investigation.