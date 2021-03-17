Man, 63, seriously injured in shooting at east Columbus gas station

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A 63-year-old male was shot in his chest and neck while at a Eagle Gas Station in east Columbus.

Police said the shooting occurred around noon on Wednesday near E. Livingston Ave. and Beechwood Road.

The suspect was said to be a male who was seen driving a gray Honda CRV. According to police, the suspect exited the CRV and fired multiple shots, striking the victim.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition and later updated to serious condition.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4011.