Man, 63, reported missing from south Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a man last seen Feb. 5 on the city’s south side.

Charles Sartin, 63, is a white man with balding brown hair and brown eyes. He has a white goatee.

Charles is approximately 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

Charles was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey zip-up hoodie with PSU on the left side chest, and a black fleece shirt underneath the hoodie. He was also wearing a black beanie winter hat and black gloves.

Charles was last seen in the area of Fairwood Avenue and Refugee Road.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.