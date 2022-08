SOUTH WEBSTER, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a Friday afternoon crash in South Webster in Scioto County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP states that Andy Adkins was driving a Honda west on Collier Road at around 3:20 p.m. when it went off the right side of the road and turned over after hitting a fence.

Adkins was pronounced dead at the scene by the Scioto County Coroner.

No further information on the crash is known at this time as OSHP continues to investigate.