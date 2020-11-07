Man, 57, in a wheelchair reported missing in Marion County

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing Marion County man.

Mark R. Williams, 57, of Marion, was reported missing to the sheriff’s office Nov. 4 and has not yet been located.

Mark is a white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 6-feet tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

Mark is confined to a wheelchair that may be bright neon green.

He was last heard from by his friends and family Oct. 24 and may be in the areas of Mario, Morrow, or Delaware counties.

If you have any information about Mark’s location, please contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 382-8244, Option 6.

