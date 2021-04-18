Man, 48, in stable condition after shooting in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man is in stable condition after Columbus Police responded to a local hospital on a report of a walk-in shooting victim Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the call at approximately 4:08 p.m. for a 48-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to police, the victim was immediately taken into surgery, and he was unable to be interviewed by detectives.

The victim is currently in stable condition and is expected to recover from his injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-3689.